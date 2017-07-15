Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue investigating small fire at Friendly Barber Shop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is investigating a small fire at the Friendly Barber Shop that happened the afternoon of July 15.

Officials say the initial crew came in around 2:37 p.m. Fire crews arrived on scene at 2:40 p.m.

Friendly Barber Shop is located in a building shared by two other businesses. Battalion Chief Charlie Miller says the fire was contained to the barbershop.

Crews had the fire contained just before 3 p.m., but remained on scene until just after 4 p.m. to investigate.

Fire crews are still processing the investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Chief Miller did tell WBTW News 13 that the fire was “not suspicious”.

There were no injuries.