North Carolina judges uphold new school superintendent’s powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A panel of judges has upheld a North Carolina law shifting some powers to operate the public schools away from the State Board of Education and to the new school superintendent.

The three judges sided with Superintendent Mark Johnson and upheld a law the General Assembly passed last December giving him more control over day-to-day operations and the ability to administer education funds.

In an opinion released Friday, the judges wrote the law doesn’t violate the state Constitution because the board is still tasked with supervising and administering the schools and the superintendent’s duties remain limited by the board’s power.

The GOP-controlled legislature passed the law just before Johnson – a Republican – took office. Democrat Roy Cooper, who was also about to become governor, appoints board members over time.