Surfside Beach Police invites community to meet officers over coffee

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police officers invited their local community to chat over a cup off coffee on Saturday.

The police department held a “Coffee with a Cop” event at Jellie Bellie and Co. in Surfside. Dozens of people stopped by the shop Saturday morning to ask the officers questions, and discuss any safety concerns they had about their community.

Interim Chief Kenneth Hoffman said the department likes to hold two or three “Coffee with a Cop” events each year. He said they’re a great way to support, new local businesses, and interact with local residents more personally.“Some residents will come in and they may just want to let us know about some community problems that may be going on – somebody speeding through their neighborhood, maybe some suspicious activity that they see. It’s just a way for someone to know what’s going on in the minds of our residents,” said Hoffman.