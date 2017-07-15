Tidelands Health says its out of solar eclipse viewing glasses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of families throughout the region will safely watch the Aug. 21 eclipse using free glasses distributed by Tidelands Health, according to a Tidelands Health press release.

The health system in late June began offering free eclipse glasses as part of its #seeitsafely campaign to encourage safe viewing of the solar eclipse event.

Because of heavy community interest, all of the glasses have been reserved or handed out, according to the press release.

Ordering of the glasses has also ended.

“All glasses already ordered will be sent via mail in early August to arrive in homes before the Aug. 21 event.” says the press release.

Families and community groups across Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties will receive approximately 75,000 pairs of glasses from Tidelands Health, the report states.

“We’re honored to play a part in such a wonderful experience for so many families in our region,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications. “Helping people enjoy the eclipse safely is part of our mission to help people live better lives through better health.”

Tidelands Health says it’s only safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse is during the one- to two-minute period of eclipse “totality,”. This occurs when the sun is completely hidden behind the moon.

Some residents may experience a partial eclipse, and should wear special-purpose solar filters, like the glasses, says the press release.

Residents who see the totality of the eclipse should also wear their glasses during the entire duration of the solar eclipse.

The #seeitsafely campaign by Tidelands Health also includes resources like safety tips, snack tips, an eclipse-related music playlist, and instructions on how to safely watch the eclipse, according to the press release.

For more information or ideas on what to do for the solar eclipse, including how to view it without the glasses, please visit tidelandshealth.org.