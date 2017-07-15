Two arrested in connection to landscaping equipment theft

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a landscaping equipment theft that occurred last week. Wyatt Wesley, of Tennessee, and Peter Dunn of Myrtle Beach, were arrested Thursday July 13 on larceny charges. The Horry County Police Department announced the arrest on their Facebook page.

On July 6, the Horry County Police Department posted asking for the public’s help in finding an early 2000’s model white Ford Expedition.

The vehicle was connected to a theft of landscaping equipment, including a “Holmes” brand black steel utility trailer, a 2004 John Deer lawnmower, a Toro push lawnmower, an air compressor and a 30 pound propane tank, according to the Facebook post.