Woman identified after fatal officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after Greenville County deputies shot a man who shot another woman, according to the coroner.

The Greenville County Coroner says a woman was involved in a fight with a man near White Horse Road and Lily Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The coroner says the woman ran across White Horse Road and was reportedly shot by the man.

Responding deputies confronted the man who began shooting at deputies who returned fire, according to the coroner.

The suspect died at the scene. The woman was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died an hour later.

The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Candy Esther Rosario, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Rosario died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office says.

The man who reportedly shot Rosario, and was shot by officers, has not yet been identified.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

No deputies were hurt in the shootout.

The sheriff says at least one deputy fired their weapon.

White Horse Road was closed while SLED agents investigated the shootings.