Columbia University settles lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) – Columbia University has settled a gender bias lawsuit brought by a male student who was called a rapist by a woman who carried a mattress around in a widely publicized protest.

The university said in a statement Saturday that it settled the lawsuit Paul Nungesser filed in 2015. Settlement terms were not disclosed.

The school said it stands by its finding that Nungesser was not responsible for any misconduct. Nungesser sued Columbia, saying it failed to protect him when Emma Sulkowitz accused him of being a rapist.

The case gained national prominence when Sulkowitz carried a mattress around campus to protest sexual abuse.

The Associated Press normally does not identify people who claim they were sexually assaulted but makes exceptions when the alleged victim has spoken publicly on the subject.