Florence businesses excited about ‘Downtown connect’ shuttle service

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Starting Monday, The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority will be offering extended bus hours, this will be to shuttle hotel visitors in the hospitality area off of i-95, to downtown Florence.

The goal of the project is to pull more visitors into Florence, and give them an opportunity to explore the downtown area once they arrive.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to tie the commercialized exit, to the cultural center of Florence. This way visitors get to see local restaurants and shops,” said Dan Paola, Director of operations for Raines hospitality. “We get a lot of people who we recommend some downtown places, either they have been driving for hours, they don’t want to get back into a car.”

This service will pick up guests staying in the hotels on Hospitality Blvd., W. Radio Drive, and Woody Jones Blvd. The route will run every thirty minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Johnathan Polson, executive chief at Victors restaurant in downtown Florence, is just one of many who are excited to be able to welcome a new mix of guests to the restaurant, and welcomes the increase in business.

“It’s nice if we can get a little traffic from 95, or we can get traffic from people who think that’s all that Florence has to offer,” said Johnathan Polson. “Downtown connect will certainly be good for us in the downtown area, and certainly be good for downtown as a whole.”

To promote downtown connect, information screens have even been placed in the area hotels with all information on downtown restaurants and a remotely updated event calendar.

The Downtown connect begins Monday and if you would like to see the route and schedule, click here.