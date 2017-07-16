Mcleod fams host their annual peach festival

MCBEE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod farms hosted their annual peach festival in Mcbee on July 15.

The festival takes place to honor the peach growing season. 

This year, the festival featured inflatable slides for children, music and several peach inspired treats and desserts.

News13’s own Bob Juback was also in attendance to help judge the best recipe competition.

“We have a lot of peaches, lots of delicious desserts. We had a record number of entries in our contest, with about 17 different ones,” said Gaie Mcleod.

Mellisa McCoy won the peach dessert contest with her peach cake with blackberry drizzle.

