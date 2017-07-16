North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responds to 16 calls during one afternoon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach had a lot to do during the afternoon of July 16.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, the rescue’s A-Battalion had responded to 16 incidents since 12 p.m.

These incidents included structure fires and distressed swimmer calls.

According to the Facebook post, fire units responded to a reported structure fire in Barefoot Landing around 5 p.m. Crews arrived to see a small fire outside a Peace Frogs store had already been extingushed. Fire crews then worked to ensure there was no further damage.

While that was occurring, another team responded to a fire alarm on Ocean Boulevard.

Then, around 6:30 p.m. fire units responded to a residential structure fire near Windy Hill Hardware off of 38th Ave South. According to the Facebook post, crews found a fire in a double wide mobile home when they arrived on scene. Firefighters there were able to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring home, and continued to work to extinguish the fire.

Related: Fire damages mobile home in North Myrtle Beach Due to fire units being tied up on a fire, “Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire assisted in providing coverage for the City.” the Facebook post says. According to the Facebook post, Beach Patrol, North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue Medic 32 and Engine 741 responded to a swimmer in distress call near the 700-block of South Ocean Blvd, while the other crews were working at the 38th Ave South scene. “It was discovered by family members that the swimmer had made it out of the water at a different location and was back at their place of stay unharmed.” the Facebook post says. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue handled a motor vehicle accident in front of Alligator Adeventurwe, according to the facebook post, while Calabash Fire handled a pole fire in the 3300 Block of North Ocean Boulevard. North Myrtle Beach Fire Units finished the 38th Avenue South Fire just before 8:30 pm, according to the Facebook post. Once they were done at 38th Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach Fire returned the mutual aid coverage units from Calabash and Myrtle Beach to their respective jurisdictions. According to a press release from the American Red Cross, multiple families are being assisted by the Red Cross after their homes were damaged by the fire at 38th Avenue South. Three adults and two dogs are receiving assistance.