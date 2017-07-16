Bloody truck, bank info lead to arrests in Conway couple murder case, warrants say

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have arrested two people in connection to a missing couple from Conway.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, were arrested July 14. Horry County Police have charged the two with murder, and Conway police have charged them with fraud.

The two people charged with the murder were the last ones to contact the victims, provided statements “which differed from fact” and had possession the victims’ banking information and were excessively using it, according to the arrest warrants from Horry County investigators.

The arrest warrants for Carlisle and Hodge say police began looking for the missing couple on July 13.

“Through investigation by interviews, phone records, bank records and searches of the victims’ residence it was determined that the victims were deceased due to circumstances of peril,” the warrants state.

Remains of what officials believe to be a male and a female were located July 15 in Bucksville, but the bodies have not been identified.

The warrants indicate the bodies of a male and a female were located “within the areas of the last phone pings and the bodies are believed to be the victims where foul play resulted in their death.”

The victims’ truck was found saturated in blood, and the victims’ last phone ping was located near the home of the suspects in Aynor.

Linda McAllister and Williams Clemons were last seen around July 1 in the Dewberry Drive area of Conway, off New Road, near Lake Busbee.

The Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department are working cooperatively on this investigation.