Two arrested in connection to missing Conway couple, charged with murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have arrested two people in connection to a missing couple from Conway.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, have been arrested and charged with murder.

A Horry County Police Department Facebook post says “probable cause has been established to believe that the missing couple from Conway are deceased”. The Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department worked cooperatively on this investigation.

The Facebook post goes on to say “Confirmation will be released by the Coroner’s office.”