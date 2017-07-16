Two arrested in connection to missing Conway couple, charged with murder

By Published: Updated:
Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge have been arrested and charged with murder. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police have arrested two people in connection to a missing couple from Conway.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, have been arrested and charged with murder.

A Horry County Police Department Facebook post says “probable cause has been established to believe that the missing couple from Conway are deceased”. The Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department worked cooperatively on this investigation.

The Facebook post goes on to say “Confirmation will be released by the Coroner’s office.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s