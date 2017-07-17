Community Heroin meeting to be held in Myrtle Beach Tuesday

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, a local group will host a meeting to discuss the dangers of opioid overdoses.

The Building Bridges of Healing Coalition is organizing the meeting at Mt. Olive AME Church on Carver Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and speakers start at 6:30.

Heroin overdoses have become a huge problem in Horry County. Earlier this year, Horry County’s coroner said the number of deaths from heroin overdoses was causing him to run out of space in his office.

Organizers of tomorrow’s meeting say it’s going to take input from all different members of the community to solve the problem.

“It’s so important that citizens realize, throughout the Grand Strand, this is not a law enforcement problem alone.  It’s important for people to work together,” said community leader, Bennie Swans. “Police officers, law enforcement entities, don’t feel like you are alone.  We’re all vested in this problem, and we’re going to work with you, we’re going to cooperate with you, and we’re going to break this darn cycle.”

Faith leaders, community leaders, law enforcement and others will make presentations.

