Conway council passes ordinance allowing student housing development on 501

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Monday night, Conway City Council approved final reading of an ordinance to allow a student housing development on 501 and Wild Wing Boulevard.

The development, called Aspen Heights, would consist of nearly 150 cottage-style homes with 514 total beds.

Residents have voiced their frustrations about the proposed development in the past at planning commission meetings and several locals against the project showed up to the meeting Monday night.

Opponents of the project have expressed safety concerns and also say they don’t want traffic going on to the residential road and backing up at the traffic light.

According to the existing plan, the homes should be built by fall 2018.

