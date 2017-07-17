Florence police search for identity theft suspects

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying people involved in two different identity theft cases.

Police say this subject is wanted for questioning in regard to identity theft at several Florence area stores over the last month.

Florence police also say this person is wanted for questioning in regard to identity theft which occurred at several Florence area stores over the last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).