Florence water main break disrupts service to nearby homes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence says a water main break early Monday morning has left several neighbors on and near Third Loop Road without water.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a large water main break occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning on Third Loop Road. Leaders say crews are on scene shutting off valves to isolate the leak to make the repair.

Neighbors in the area are without water or have low pressure at this time, the city reports. The city says more information will be released as crews evaluate the damage. An estimated time of repair was not given.