City of Florence lifts boil water advisory issued after water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has given the all clear Tuesday after a water main break early Monday morning affected 501 customers on and near Third Loop Road.

The city posted a notice on their Twitter account at 11:13 p.m. advising residents the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted and lab results confirmed the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the large water main break occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning on Third Loop Road.

Homes along several roads in the area were issued a boil water advisory. The list of homes includes those on:

500-1100 Block of Third Loop Road

2200 Block Avington Ct.

1900 Block of Brigadoone Ln.

800 Block of Canvas Black

900 Block of Charlestowne Blvd.

800 Block of Deerfield Dr.

2300 Block of Dell Joe Dr.

800 Block of Greenwig Teal

2200 – 2400 Block of Hallmark Dr.

2100-2200 Block of Hibernian Dr.

1900 Block of Horlbeck St.

200 Block of Iverness Dr.

900 Block of Iona Dr.

800 Block of Kensington St.

2100 Block of Kincade

2100 Block of Lucy Ct.

800 Block of Mallard Hen.

1900 Block of McClellan St.

800 Block of Old Woodlands Rd.

800 Block of Wood Duck Lane

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, the city reports.