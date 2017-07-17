City of Florence lifts boil water advisory issued after water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence has given the all clear Tuesday after a water main break early Monday morning affected 501 customers on and near Third Loop Road.
The city posted a notice on their Twitter account at 11:13 p.m. advising residents the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted and lab results confirmed the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the large water main break occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning on Third Loop Road.
Homes along several roads in the area were issued a boil water advisory. The list of homes includes those on:
- 500-1100 Block of Third Loop Road
- 2200 Block Avington Ct.
- 1900 Block of Brigadoone Ln.
- 800 Block of Canvas Black
- 900 Block of Charlestowne Blvd.
- 800 Block of Deerfield Dr.
- 2300 Block of Dell Joe Dr.
- 800 Block of Greenwig Teal
- 2200 – 2400 Block of Hallmark Dr.
- 2100-2200 Block of Hibernian Dr.
- 1900 Block of Horlbeck St.
- 200 Block of Iverness Dr.
- 900 Block of Iona Dr.
- 800 Block of Kensington St.
- 2100 Block of Kincade
- 2100 Block of Lucy Ct.
- 800 Block of Mallard Hen.
- 1900 Block of McClellan St.
- 800 Block of Old Woodlands Rd.
- 800 Block of Wood Duck Lane
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, the city reports.