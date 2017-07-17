Housing boom to change Myrtle Beach trash collection days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The continuous housing growth in Myrtle Beach may mean your trash collection schedule could soon change.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, the housing boom in the city, especially in the Market Common area, means the Solid Waste Division soon will be making changes to the collection routes and days.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, workers will maintain the Monday through Thursday schedule, but certain homes could be moved to different collection days.

The city has not released the new trash collection schedule yet but did release work days for upcoming holidays.

Labor Day

City offices will be closed Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day. However, solid waste and recycling collections will occur on the regular schedule that week.

Veterans Day

City offices will be closed Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. However, solid waste and recycling collections will occur on the regular Monday through Thursday schedule. No service will be provided Friday, November 10.

Thanksgiving Week

City ofﬁces will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Solid waste and recycling collections for Wednesday and Thursday, November 22-23, will occur on Wednesday, November 22. No service will be offered Thursday or Friday, November 23-24.

Christmas Week

City ofﬁces will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26, for Christmas. Monday’s solid waste and recycle collections will occur on Tuesday, December 26. Tuesday’s normal collection will occur on Wednesday, December 27. Both Wednesday and Thursday collections will occur on Thursday, December 28. No service will be offered Friday, December 29.