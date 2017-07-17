Man jailed after stealing military gear from car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say they arrested a man after he was caught on camera breaking into a man’s vehicle and stealing military issued gear.

Officers were called to a beach house at 600 North Ocean Blvd Sunday morning when a man discovered the passenger side window of his car had been shattered and some of his belongings taken. The victim told police that a military issued flak vest and military issued bag were stolen from his car.

According to the police report, camera footage shows 32-year-old Justin Robert Murray stealing the bag and walking away with it around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The responding officer recognized Murray as the suspect in another case he is working. Hours prior to the car break-in, officers were called to Holiday Sands regarding vandalism to a vending machine, where Murray was identified as the suspect.

Officers caught up with Murray and charged him with breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny, and malicious injury to property.

Police recovered the military gear stolen from the victim’s car and placed the items into evidence.