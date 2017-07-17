MBPD searches for attempted murder suspect in Lazy G shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Myrtle Beach police have identified an individual accused of attempted murder in reference to a shooting at the Lazy G Motel in June.

A post on the police department’s page states investigators are searching for Ronaldo Fraser.

The June 19 shooting at the Lazy G Motel came after several other shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach on Father’s Day Weekend.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call about a gun being fired at 8:54 p.m. on 405 27th Avenue North.

The report states police were told there was an argument between the victim, the suspect and another person in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard.

Lt. Crosby says officers collected evidence that confirms a shot was fired, but the reported victim was not cooperating with the investigation. EMS was called to examine the victim for a leg injury, but no gunshot wounds were found on the victim. The reported victim also denied treatment, the report states.

Officers say Fraser should be considered armed and dangerous in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Fraser is asked to contact 843-918-1382.