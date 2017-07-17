Attempted murder suspect in Lazy G shooting turns self in to police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Myrtle Beach police say an individual accused of attempted murder in reference to a shooting at the Lazy G Motel in June turned himself in Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, a post on the police department’s page announced investigators were searching for Ronaldo Fraser. According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a family member was made aware of the social media post and convinced Fraser to turn himself into authorities.

The June 19 shooting at the Lazy G Motel came after several other shootings were reported in Myrtle Beach on Father’s Day Weekend.

Lt. Crosby says officers responded to a call about a gun being fired at 8:54 p.m. on 405 27th Avenue North.

The report states police were told there was an argument between the victim, the suspect and another person in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard.

Lt. Crosby says officers collected evidence that confirms a shot was fired, but the reported victim was not cooperating with the investigation. EMS was called to examine the victim for a leg injury, but no gunshot wounds were found on the victim. The reported victim also denied treatment, the report states.

Fraser will have a bond hearing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.