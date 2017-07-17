Myrtle Beach tourist buys $125,000 scratch-off ticket

By Published:

COLUMBIA, SC – A Myrtle Beach tourist left the Grand Strand $125,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

The winner says she bought the ticket on the last day of her vacation from the Sunhouse #9 on George Bishop Pkwy. in Myrtle Beach.  The next day she packed the Stellar Winnings ticket and went home to Georgia.

Two weeks later she returned to South Carolina to cash in the ticket.

“I was waiting for the perfect day,” she said. “I’ve got to come to South Carolina more.”

Now that the prize is paid, Sunhouse #9 in Myrtle Beach receives a $1,250 commission.

Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Stellar Winnings game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

Information above is from a submitted press release. 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s