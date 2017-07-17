StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

A cold front has stalled just to our north keeping clouds and scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies once again today with scattered showers and storms from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with the clouds and showers. The front will remain stalled and then fizzle out by Tuesday. By Tuesday, we’ll still see some clouds but more sunshine and warmer temperatures. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms but the chance will go down. High pressure will strengthen over the southeast for the second half of the week, bringing lower rain chances with the heat building again by middle to end of week. Some of the hottest temperatures yet possible by Friday and Saturday.

Today, Mostly cloudy w/scattered showers & storms. High: 84-86

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers, patchy fog. Lows 71-74 inland, 775-76 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. High 85-90.