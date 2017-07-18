Darlington County Prison Farm director charged after fight at facility

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The director at the Darlington County Prison Farm has been arrested for assault and battery after an incident at the prison farm this week.

Monday evening, Darlington County deputies were called to a fight at the prison farm on Camp Road.

Ulanda Green faces an assault and battery third degree charge, and is currently on administrative leave, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Green is being held at the W Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment, the release says.

Officials say the Darlington County Prison Farm is not affiliated with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office or the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s