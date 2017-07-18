Darlington County Prison Farm director charged after fight at facility

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The director at the Darlington County Prison Farm has been arrested for assault and battery after an incident at the prison farm this week.

Monday evening, Darlington County deputies were called to a fight at the prison farm on Camp Road.

Ulanda Green faces an assault and battery third degree charge, and is currently on administrative leave, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Green is being held at the W Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment, the release says.

Officials say the Darlington County Prison Farm is not affiliated with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office or the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.