Deputies search for man wanted for Murrells Inlet shooting

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating a person that could be connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet on July 9.

A release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Johnny Rockeem Smalls is wanted on two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Smalls, 27, is described as a black male, 5’6″ in height and weighing 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, including a circular one on his forehead between his eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smalls is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.