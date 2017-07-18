Suspect wanted for Murrells Inlet shooting in custody

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Booking records confirm a man wanted in reference to a shooting in Murrells Inlet earlier in the month has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the public earlier this week locating Johnny Rockeem Smalls, who could be connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet on July 9.

The report from the sheriff’s office states officials were called to Uncle Titos bar at 4124 Highway 17 Business around 2:40 a.m. about shots fired.

According to the incident report, the suspect made a comment about the victim’s girlfriend earlier in the night which sparked a disagreement. The suspect left the bar after the victim and another man told him he should leave, but before the suspect reached his car, he pulled out a handgun. The report states the suspect pointed the gun at the men and fired one shot, which hit just to the left of the victims, striking a brick chimney.

A release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Smalls was wanted on two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Georgetown County records show Smalls was booked in the detention center at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday on those same charges.

No bail has been set on the attempted murder charges and he is still being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.