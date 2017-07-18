Fiery crash to blame for Darlington County power outages

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative says they’re working to restore power to areas of Darlington County after a truck hit a pole Tuesday morning.

The company posted the dramatic photo of the flaming truck on their Facebook page just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeff Singletary, VP of Marketing for Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, says the crash happened on E. McIver Road close to the company’s office. The driver of the 18-wheeler allegedly ran off the left side of the road, knocked down a pole and also hit a natural gas main line, which in turn caused the fire.

Cpl. Judd Jones with the SC Highway Patrol says the driver was transported to the hospital shortly after the crash at 9:12 a.m.

Singletary says the driver was able to get out of the truck and is believed to be okay.

According to Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, the downed pole impacted several hundred people and though most outages have been cleared, many will take longer to repair.

SC Highway Patrol says the road is still closed as officials investigate the crash.