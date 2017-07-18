Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to address long-term road conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) is taking a look at current transit conditions to create a plan for addressing future travel needs through the year 2040.

The study is being done by the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments in partnership with municipalities along the Grand Strand, and the purpose is to be prepared for the constant growth in the area.

Because construction projects typically take a long time to finish, Mark Hoeweler with the Council of Governments said creating this plan now, will save a lot of trouble in the future.

“We have been experiencing very strong, consistent, rapid growth over decades,” said Hoeweler.



“We don’t see that slowing down, so the demands for transportation are going to be as relevant in the future as they are today.”

There is a map available online ( www.tinyurl.com/GSATSwikimap.) for you to write comments on current road conditions and identify possible solutions. The study is looking to address things like unsafe intersections, excessive traffic because of traffic light timing, or bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments will hold four public meetings this week for you to take a look at their long-term plans and provide feedback. Below is a list of meeting times and locations. You do not have to live in the same area as the meeting to attend.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 – Shallotte, NC – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Shallotte Town Hall – 110 Cheers St. Shallotte, NC 28470

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – North Myrtle Beach City Hall – 1018 Second Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – Murrells Inlet, SC – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Murrells Inlet Community Center – 4462 Murrells Inlet Rd. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – Myrtle Beach, SC – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Train Depot – 851 Broadway St. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577