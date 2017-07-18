Horry County law enforcement treated to breakfast by area chambers of commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is treating local law enforcement to free doughnuts.

It’s the chamber’s way of saying thanks to local police.

Chambers of commerce from Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Little River also pitched in.

The meals started Wednesday, July 5.

“Our police officers, they do a lot for us. Number one, they protect us and keep us safe, and during the summer time, especially with all of our tourism, we want to make sure that we thank them for all that they do, for keeping not only our locals but our tourists safe along the beach,” said Shannon Furtick, Membership Retention and Services Manager with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers expect to treat about 350 officers throughout Horry County to a free breakfast.