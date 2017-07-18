Horry County police investigating after armed robbery reported at Kangaroo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at a Kangaroo gas station in the Carolina Forest area Monday.

A report from Horry County police says officers responded Monday night to a call about an armed robbery at the Kangaroo on Carolina Forest Boulevard that happened earlier in the day, around 11:40 a.m.

The victim told police he parked near the air pump when he was approached by a “homeless” looking middle aged woman who asked him for help with her bicycle that was chained by the stairwell on the outside of the building, according to the incident report. When he bent down to unhook the chain, he felt an object press against the back of his head.

The report states another person told the victim to “stay still and not move and they will be gone in a minute.” Police also say one of the suspects told the victim to count to 10 as his wallet was removed from his back pocket. “The victim stated he started to turn his head to try and look at suspect 2 but he heard an audible click from what he believes was a gun hammer cocking,” the report details.

When the suspects were gone, the victim said he went back to his car and called police.

The report states that the victim told the Horry County police officer that a male officer from Horry County police driving a Dodge Charger arrived and “checked on his welfare and an injury to the back of his head from where suspect 2 pushed the object to the back of his head. The victim stated the officer then took his information, gave him a card and told him he would be following up with him and drove away.” Later, the victim admitted he had lost the card given to him by the responding officer.

The officer that responded hours after the alleged robbery says they confirmed with HCPD Dispatch no one responded to the gas station during the time frame the incident reportedly happened.

“The HCPD Dispatch was told to cancel an officer response though by someone thought to be the victim, but the victim stated he did not tell anyone to cancel the response,” the report states.

A statement issued Monday night by police spokesperson Krystal Dotson clarifies that the caller did not respond to the department’s returned phone calls to gather more information and officers were unable to locate any witnesses or victims.

While the waiting for police to respond late that day, the victim says he returned to the gas station and found his ID and other cards in the parking lot. The report notes that the victim still was unable to locate his wallet, and $100 cash.

Investigators attempted to fingerprint the victim’s ID and other card in the wallet during the robbery, but police were unable to obtain any fingerprints from the cards.

An employee who works at the Kangaroo says no one that was working at the time could access the surveillance system.

The incident report also notes that the victim refused to sign a false report advisory, but did state he knew it was a crime to file a false police report.