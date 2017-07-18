Larson and Keselowski test tires at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman and Erik Jones were in Darlington Tuesday afternoon to do a Goodyear tire test at The Track Too Tough to Tame.

“It’s pretty exciting any time you can hear race cars at Darlington,” Darlington Raceway PR Director Dennis Worden said. “If you look up at the stands a lot of fans showed up today it’s a free test open to the public. And for the teams even themselves that are racing for them to get some time behind the wheel here at a track they’ve never won at. All these drivers haven’t won here before so I think it gives them a little in seat experience before the race here in a few weeks.”

The test gives Goodyear a chance to collect data about how their tires are holding up on the track’s surface. It also gives fans a chance to see some action at the track ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers get track time at Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” track President Kerry Tharp said.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 takes place at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 3rd.