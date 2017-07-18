New Safe Communities Office open in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A new Safe Communities office has opened in Hartsville on South 5th Street.

The program allows community members to voice concerns about any type of crime in the neighborhood rather than going all to the way to the police station.

The office also help offenders move past their problems by offering counseling, help with employment, education and childcare.

“I welcome the community to come down and give us some good ideas on how we can make the community better and work closely with law enforcement,” Community Outreach Lieutenant Tenyonde Richardson said.

Lt. Richardson says the department will also host Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out and Fan the Heat programs at the new site.