StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Wet weather will slowly clear through the middle of the week. The front that stalled to our north this weekend will fall apart through today. Moisture will linger, leading to more showers and thunderstorms. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy, and that will keep temperatures in the 80s. High pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing more sunshine and hotter weather. The heat that has been scorching the western United States this summer will slide east for a few days, bringing us the hottest weather we have seen so far this summer. High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s, with some spots possibly hitting 100.

Today, partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-89 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 71-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.