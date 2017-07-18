Wilson High School student makes a perfect score on the ACT

FLORENCE, SC – Etash Guha, a senior in Wilson High School’s International Baccalaureate Program, achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT during the spring assessment that was given to all juniors in South Carolina. This places him in the top one percent of students who have taken the test.

South Carolina adopted the ACT in 2015 to replace the high school Exit Examination for State and Federal accountability. The ACT testing program includes multiple-choice tests in English, Reading, Mathematics, and Science, as well as a Writing test, which is an essay. The ACT test scores provide information about progress toward college readiness and are widely used by colleges in making decisions about admission.

Guha is the son of Prabal Guha and Simi Sachdev. He is a member of Wilson High School’s Academic Challenge Team, Mathematics Team and Cross-Country Team. Guha is currently awaiting patent approval for an invention that will reduce water consumption in third-world countries. He is also designer of apps for Android. His most latest app design will be released in December.

###