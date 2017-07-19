2 arrested for taking $80k in jewelry, silverware from Garden City home

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Two people from Myrtle Beach hired to do cleaning and other odd jobs were arrested by Georgetown County deputies after they allegedly stole more than $80,000 worth of items from one victim’s home.

Lauren Jan Browder-Ashe, 33, and 31-year-old Jonathan Daniel Ashe have both been charged with criminal conspiracy and grand larceny, more than $10,000.

According to the police report, officers were called to the victim’s home in Garden City on July 11. Deputies spoke to a woman who said two of her former employees had been stealing from her between June 19 and July 6, the last day they were at the house.

The couple was previously employed by the victim at her business and because there weren’t any problems, she hired them again to pack boxes, clean and do yard work at her home.

The report says when the woman realized her silverware was missing, she checked on her jewelry and noticed she “was missing a lot of it.”

The victim reached out to Grand Strand Gold and Silver who confirmed a female fitting the suspect’s description and the suspect’s car description came in and sold items to them.

The police report notes the victim was missing 30 silver place settings worth $10,170, numerous silver carving sets, thousands in cash and multiple pieces of jewelry valued at up to $12,000 and $24,000 a piece. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the list of missing items totals $80,220.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on $15,000 bonds.