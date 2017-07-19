Bennettsville police add new element to make property checks more transparent

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police have a new way of telling business owners they have done property checks.

Police are currently introducing yellow slips to let businesses know the time and date of their check.

Officials say there wasn’t previously a way to keep officers accountable for doing property checks, so they wanted to have a system to make sure certain businesses had in fact been checked on and also give locals an extra peace of mind.

Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department says the new slips are one way they’re working to cater to the business owners.

“We wanted to be able to show them that we are actually going above and beyond trying to ensure that their safety and security is being taken care of while they are away from their businesses or establishments,” said Chief Miller. “The reason we like it is it gives them a peace of mind.”

So far, the new system appears to be well received by business owners.

“I come in to work to open my doors, and there is a great yellow slip in between the two doors. It just documents what time they passed through that they checked the doors,” said Melissa Mallette, who owns the Oyster Vintage and Antique Store. “You know it’s for transparency, it’s very thorough and I love it.”

If you would like police to regularly stop by your property, you can contact the police department and be added on to the property check list.