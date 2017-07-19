Florence officers brush up on skills in active shooter training

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department hosted its annual active shooter threat response training Wednesday.

In the training, officers learned how to stop threats like mass shootings and stabbings.

“Active shooters are acts of aggression, either shooting or stabbing or other types of violence toward groups of people not just individuals. But we are trying to provide our officers with adequate training to help mitigate those situations and stop the violence as soon as possible,” said Florence Police Department Lieutenant Mike Brandt.

The session this year was held at West Florence High School.