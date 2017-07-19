Georgetown County 911 call service restored after cable cut

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – County officials say emergency calling to the Georgetown County 911 center have been restored.

Emergency calls to the Georgetown County 911 center were being rerouted through the Horry County system earlier in the day after a cable was accidentally cut Wednesday afternoon.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a construction crew accidentally severed a fiber optic cable in the city of Georgetown.

T.L. Staub, director of communications for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said all the Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center equipment was found to be working after alarms signaled that circuits were not connecting Wednesday. Further inspection found that an underground cable had been accidentally cut in the city of Georgetown.

 

