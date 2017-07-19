Georgetown County 911 calls being rerouted to Horry County after cable cut

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Emergency calls to the Georgetown County 911 center are being rerouted through the Horry County system after a cable was accidentally cut.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the calls are being rerouted following the accidental cut of a fiber optic cable in the city of Georgetown.

T.L. Staub, director of communications for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said all the Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center equipment was found to be working after alarms signaled that circuits were not connecting Wednesday.

Further inspection found that an underground cable had been accidentally cut in the city of Georgetown.

Staub said Georgetown County residents may also call the 911 center directly at (843) 527-6763 while calls are being rerouted to Horry County.