Horry County man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting 3 young girls

CONWAY, SC – On Wednesday, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced a North Myrtle Beach man was sentenced for sexually assaulting three young girls.

Bryan Dean Furman, 59, of North Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty under N.C. v. Alford to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was between ages 11 and 14, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was under the age of 16, a press release from the solicitors office said.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.

Furman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge, and 15 years in prison for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge. Those sentences will run concurrently and Furman will be required to register as a sex offender.

The incidents were first reported to North Myrtle Beach Police in mid-January 2015. The police report said that these incidents went on “for several years,” but the report only indicates a 6 month period in 2014.

In one incident, the suspect made two girls “play hide and seek in the dark naked” with the suspect then having sex with one of the girls, while making the other girl watch, police said.

In the release, officials also noted that the victims bravely stood up in court before the defendant and addressed the judge during Furman’s sentencing.