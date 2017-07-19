Police discover man shot in the mouth, hand at Longs convenience store

LONGS (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Longs Tuesday evening.

According to the Horry County Police Department Twitter page, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday evening in the area of Hwy. 905 and Castlers Heights Road in Longs.

The report from Horry County police states officers responded to Tiger Mart at 104 E Highway 9 and found a man inside the store covered in blood with money falling out of his pocket. Police say the male victim was holding his mouth where he was shot and also told officers he was shot in the hand.

Though officials couldn’t ask him many questions, investigators found out that a man in a golf cart reportedly fired the shots at the corner of Castlers Heights Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to the police report.

Investigators say the victim’s car had a busted drivers side window and had blood on the inside.

Interviews with employees of the convenience store confirmed that the victim came into the store bleeding and saying he had been shot. Workers provided the victim towels for the bleeding and called 911.