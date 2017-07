LONGS (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Longs Tuesday evening.

According to the Horry County Police Department Twitter Page, the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. The shooting allegedly happening in the area of Hwy. 905 and Castlers Heights Road in Longs.

Police say one male was injured. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.