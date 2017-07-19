Luncheon held at Doug Shaw Stadium to celebrate renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Improvements at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Stadium are almost complete.

To celebrate, the city hosted a luncheon today at the stadium for crews working on the facility.

The improvements to the facility originally built in 1968 include new turf, seats, handrails, as well as a new press box and improved locker rooms and restrooms.

Myrtle Beach city council members also attended today’s luncheon say ‘thanks.’

“It’s progressing well. The field and the track look great. Right now they are working on the home grand stands, repainting them, replacing the bleachers, putting in railings down the aisles, which we didn’t have before, improving the handicap seating,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Wayne Gray.

This is the second round of renovations, coming after an overhaul in 2008.

The project cost about $5.4 million and its scheduled to be complete in about seven weeks.