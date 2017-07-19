Horry County police say Aynor shooting Wednesday night was accidental

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Police have ruled that a shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area was an accident, a department spokesperson confirms.

A “male victim” was shot Wednesday night in Aynor, a tweet from Horry County’s police department said.

The original tweet didn’t indicate the location of the shooting or the circumstances, but on Thursday police announced that the incident occurred on Jamestown Road.

Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson says the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and no charges will be filed in the case because it was an accident.