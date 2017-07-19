Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue gets additional Waverunner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue has added another jet ski for its water rescue crew.

It’s a Yamaha Waverunner and the department says it will help crews respond quicker when a swimmer is in trouble.

“The police department has two and the life guard services have a couple as well, but as we’ve seen in some of the calls, with the plane that crashed earlier this year, and the catamaran that we had this last week that turned over, we could’ve used those jet skis a little quicker. So, it’s just something we have that we can utilize if we need it,” said Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Evans.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department thanked Downwind Sails for working with them to obtain the used jet-ski. Officials with the department also say they plan to buy a few more jet skis in the next few years.