Palmetto-Goodwill hosts job fair in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Palmetto-Goodwill hosts a job fair Wednesday for Aramark and Piedmont Airlines.

It’ll be from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the job link center in Carolina Forest.

You have to pre-register by sending your name and phone number with the subject line “Myrtle Beach Hire Me” to hireme@palmettogoodwill.org.

Aramark is looking for a full-time cook and several part-time positions at its Conway location.

Piedmont is looking for full and part time customer service agents, and has managerial and supervisor positions open as well.