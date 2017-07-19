Private ambulance crashes while transporting Myrtle Beach patient

WCBD photo

CHARLESTON, S.C.– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office along with Awendaw Fire is on the scene of a single vehicle crash involving a private ambulance.

Dispatchers tell us it happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 17 and Middle Hill Road.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, medics were transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area to Charleston during the time of the crash.

The patient, plus one of the EMT’s that was in the ambulance were transported to local hospitals.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of this incident.

 

