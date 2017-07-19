Solicitor’s office anticipates record number of drug arrests this year

Related Coverage Community Heroin meeting to be held in Myrtle Beach Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Building Bridges of Healing Coalition organized a community meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the growing drug epidemic in Horry County.

Representatives from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Coroner’s Office met with residents and many of them spoke about what they experience with opiates and heroin.

An Assistant Solicitor broke down their numbers of drug-related arrests over the past few years:

2010: 66 arrests

2015: 257 arrests

2016: 597 arrests

2017 (January-April): 237 arrests

If trends continue for this year, the Solicitor’s Office could see nearly 1,000 arrests by the end of the year.

“It’s worse than any drug we’ve had in our history,” said Chief Deputy of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Fox. He suggested bringing back the D.A.R.E program into school curriculum or creating a detox center in Horry County for people suffering from addiction.

Another speaker at the meeting was Jason Williams, a recovering heroin addict who went to nearly 20 different treatment centers when he was seeking help. He shared his story on Tuesday night to help others.

“I have to give back. It’s my responsibility,” he said. “I’ve got to give it to the next person. Who knows how many people that next person might help? What if they reach 1,000 people and those 1,000 people reach 1,000 people? We could cure addiction.”

Williams said he is working with the City of Myrtle Beach to get more help for addicts and hopes Tuesday’s meeting helped change some people’s opinion of addiction.

“I hope there’s a better understanding of what’s needed in this community,” said Williams. “Which is a detox and treatment facilities in places that will train peer-support specialists so we can have more people that are qualified to help addicts that are suffering right now.”

You can read more about the local Heroin Coalition and resources available by clicking: here.