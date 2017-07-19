StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Our weather will be drying out and heating up over the next several days. A stalled front is finally dissipating as high pressure builds in from the west. This will lower our rain chances and clear away the clouds. The high pressure building in has been responsible for the heat in the western United States, so we’ll likely see some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer by the end of the week. Today and Thursday we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance for a storm. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. By Friday and into the weekend, it will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s…some spots could hit 100. Next week, the high pressure will move back west, returning our temperatures closer to normal.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 71-73 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 to 97.