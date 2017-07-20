Andrews police find money from June bank robbery

Related Coverage Suspect photos released in Andrews bank robbery

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Andrews police say they have made a big break in a bank robbery case after acting on an anonymous tip.

According to Andrews Police Chief Marc Whitfield, on July 13, the police department received a tip related to the TD bank robbery that happened June 5 on South Morgan Avenue.

After officers searched around 212 S. Magnolia Ave in Andrews, they located over $1,000 in a Burberry bag and a 9 mm handgun.

Police confirm all the money that was found was from the bank because it was stained with blue dye from a dye pack that exploded.

Chief Whitfield says the have strong leads and the case is still under investigation.